We've got you covered with weekend plans. ğŸŽ­ Watch the Austin Playhouse's performance of "Emma," an unconventional adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Performances every Thursday through Sunday through June 30.

🌭 Head to Banger's Sausage Showdown and Country Hoedown on Saturday, with new sausage debuts and country music all day long. First band starts at 11am.

ğŸŒŽ Celebrate the United Nations' World Refugee Day at the Bullock Museum from 11:30am-2:30pm Saturday, featuring a naturalization ceremony, live music, dance performances and samples of world cuisine.

🥂 Enjoy bottomless mimosas, music and bites at Wanderlust Wine Company's Mimosa Fest. Doors open at 11:45am Sunday, and tickets start at $48.

ğŸŽµ Take your kids to Austin Symphony's free Tuneful Tales concerts, with storytelling and music at Austin Public Library branches all month long. Performances Thursday in Spanish and English at 2pm and 2:30pm at the Milwood Library.