🧳 The east side's Ah Sing Den will close Sunday, with Asian restaurant OKO opening in its place later this year. (Ah Sing Den via Instagram)

⚕️ Austin-Travis County EMS medics have responded to 177 calls for help related to heat since the beginning of April, an almost 90% increase over the same period last year. (KUT)

💰 Outdoor Voices will be acquired by private equity firm Consortium Brand Partners, staving off bankruptcy for the distressedAustin-based athleisure brand. (Axios)

ğŸ¥Ž Oklahoma beat Texas 8-3 to take the first game of the Women's College World Series championship series. (Austin American-Statesman)