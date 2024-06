🌔 A 27 year-old Lago Vista woman is set to be the first female flight director of a commercial lunar landing. (Fox 7 Austin)

📣 The Austin City Council has adopted a new two-minute rule for speakers. (Austin Monitor)

⚖️ Two University of Texas professors suing the Biden administration over its expansion of protections for LGBTQ+ and pregnant students say they won't excuse absences for abortion patients. (KUT)

The professors also said they would not honor requests from students asking to be addressed by they/them pronouns or allow teaching assistants in class to "engage in cross-dressing."

Quote du jour

"Once we remember, the history is less likely to be lost through time."

— Ka'Sheda Bonner-Bey, at a celebration of ancestors at Bethany Cemetery, Austin's first Black cemetery. (KVUE)