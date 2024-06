🇨🇴 Dance to Afro-Colombian band Monsieur Periné, performing tonight at the Scoot Inn. Tickets start at $37.50, show starts at 7:30pm.

🪄 Watch Rudy Reynoso perform magic at the Vortex. Tuesday at 9pm. Tickets start at $25.

👟 Don your sneakers for Maudie's Moonlight Margarita 5K Fun Run, benefiting the Trail Conservancy. The run starts at 8pm Wednesday at Auditorium Shores and finishes with a margarita celebration. Registration is $65.

🧺 Pack a picnic and head to the French Legation for a concert by Ruthie Craft as part of the Under the Oaks series. Show starts at 6pm Thursday. Free.