🌳 The Austin City Council is naming a segment of the Shoal Creek Greenbelt Trail between West Avenue and Fifth Street in honor of former council member Chris Riley. (Austin Monitor)

✈️ Regional carrier SkyWest Airlines will establish a flight crew base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this summer. (KXAN)

🐾 The Austin Animal Shelter is operating beyond capacity, with hundreds of animals in need of homes. (Austin American-Statesman)

🗳️ Texas officials compromised ballot secrecy as they increased election transparency. (Votebeat and Texas Tribune)