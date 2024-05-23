Things to do in Austin this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's in store for the long weekend. 🎵 Kick off the start of the Long Center's free outdoor concert series tonight featuring Grupo Fantasma. The series continues every Thursday through Aug. 15. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

🎬 Catch a 35mm double feature of "Casablanca" and "Top Hat" at The Paramount Theatre tomorrow to mark the return of the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series. Tickets are $12 and doors open at 6pm.

😆 Laugh out loud at Austin Sketch Fest with scripted comedy from Austin and beyond through Sunday. A $69 all-fest badge gets you access to all shows at Coldtowne Theater. Individual show tickets available online.

🏃‍♀️ Cheer on triathlon athletes at the Ascension Seton CapTex Tri through downtown on Memorial Day. Olympic race participants begin at 7am with sprint and rookie athletes following.

🐎 Head to the Dripping Springs Fair and Rodeo from Friday to Sunday at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Events Center. Adult general admission is $15 Saturday and Sunday. Free admission to Friday's breakaway and tie-down roping events.