Things to do in Austin this weekend

🎬 Catch a 35mm double feature of "Casablanca" and "Top Hat" at The Paramount Theatre tomorrow to mark the return of the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series. Tickets are $12 and doors open at 6pm.
😆 Laugh out loud at Austin Sketch Fest with scripted comedy from Austin and beyond through Sunday. A $69 all-fest badge gets you access to all shows at Coldtowne Theater. Individual show tickets available online.
🐎 Head to the Dripping Springs Fair and Rodeo from Friday to Sunday at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Events Center. Adult general admission is $15 Saturday and Sunday. Free admission to Friday's breakaway and tie-down roping events.