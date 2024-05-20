🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🤝 The City of Kyle fell well short in its effort this weekend to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name, first-name-only gathering, with a little more than 700 Kyles showing up. (KVUE)

🪧 Thousands turned out for a pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Austin Sunday, but not on the grounds of the Capitol, which were closed by the state Department of Public Safety. (American-Statesman)

🚣‍♂️ With rowing winning its ninth straight Big 12 title on Sunday, the 21 varsity sports for the Longhorns have won 15 conference championships this year, the most in conference history. (Burnt Orange Nation)

🏛️ The Austin Planning Commission endorsed historic landmark status for East Austin's Fashionette Beauty Shop. (Austin Monitor)

The beauty shop has served as a "reminder of the resilience, creativity and business acumen of African American women entrepreneurs in segregation-era Austin," according to city documents.

⚖️ Quote du Jour

"It doesn't make me want to do my part as a citizen and be on a jury again because what's the point? It doesn't really matter."

— Jere Dowell, who served as an alternate juror in the trial of Daniel Perry, who was convicted last year of murdering Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Perry late last week. (CBS Austin)