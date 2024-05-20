Social calendar

Here are our picks this week.

🎥 Watch "Clash by Night," a Fritz Lang-directed noir melodrama starring Barbara Stanwyck, with a young Marilyn Monroe. Show starts at 7pm tonight at AFS Cinema. $13.50.

💾 Meet fellow coders at the Coding 4 All event Tuesday at 6pm at the Austin Central Library. Free.

🧶 Visit the Blanton exhibition of the work of Anni Albers, a pioneering textile artist, through June 30. General adult admission to the museum is $15. Closed Mondays.

🎶 Drop by the Mohawk to catch indie rock band Calexico at 9:30pm Thursday. $35.