May 20, 2024 - News

Social calendar

headshot
headshot
Marilyn Monroe chugging a beer in a scene from "Clash by Night."

Marilyn Monroe chugs a beer in a scene from the film "Clash By Night." Photo: RKO Radio Pictures/Getty Images

Here are our picks this week.

🎥 Watch "Clash by Night," a Fritz Lang-directed noir melodrama starring Barbara Stanwyck, with a young Marilyn Monroe. Show starts at 7pm tonight at AFS Cinema. $13.50.

💾 Meet fellow coders at the Coding 4 All event Tuesday at 6pm at the Austin Central Library. Free.

🧶 Visit the Blanton exhibition of the work of Anni Albers, a pioneering textile artist, through June 30. General adult admission to the museum is $15. Closed Mondays.

🎶 Drop by the Mohawk to catch indie rock band Calexico at 9:30pm Thursday. $35.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Austin in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more