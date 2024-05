📈 Charted: Texans are having babies later

Data: CDC Wonder; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Speaking of maternal health, a higher percentage of Texas women are having babies in their 30s than they were 25 years ago, per provisional CDC data.

Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy" to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.

State of play: Teen pregnancies have dropped dramatically in Texas since 1997, from about 16% of pregnancies to 5% last year.

Meanwhile, nearly 46% of pregnancies last year had birth mothers in their 30s or older, compared to less than 30% in 1997.

The bottom line: Risks, including of miscarriage, increase significantly after age 40, compared to 35.