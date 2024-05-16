Weekender guide

We've got you covered with weekend plans.

⚾️ Root for University of Texas baseball against Kansas at 6:30pm tonight at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Tickets start at $9.

🥃 Celebrate the launch of Austin's Fierce Whiskers Distillery's flagship bourbon, with bites from Uchiba, KG BBQ, Tare Austin, Castel Provisions, Salty Donut, Ululani's and OMG Squee. Saturday, 4-8pm. Free, at the distillery, in southeast Austin.

🇲🇽 Check out the new "Carros y Cultura" exhibit about the history of lowriders in Texas at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. On display through early September.

🪩 Shake a leg at the All Abilities Ecstatic Dance Festival, hosted by the Lemon Tree Collective, from 5-10:30pm Sunday at the American Legion-Charles Johnson House. Pay what you will.

🎨 Find dozens of local, national and international galleries all under one roof at the Affordable Art Fair, with original contemporary work ranging from $100 to $10,000 through Sunday at the Palmer Events Center. General admission starts at $16.