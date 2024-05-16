Austin Torch aiming for playoffs

The Austin Torch, the city's professional women's ultimate Frisbee team, is hoping an upcoming road trip puts them in playoff position.

Why it matters: Austin takes its Frisbee very seriously, with professional men's and women's teams, as well as a host of middle school and high school squads.

Between the lines: The Torch, part of the Premier Ultimate League, is a nonprofit that depends on community donations to cover the players' travel and hotels.

Players earn $30 per game.

We spoke with Elise Bjork, a captain of the Torch, which launched in 2018.

Bjork, 35, grew up in Round Rock and began playing ultimate as an undergrad at the University of Texas.

Why is having a professional women's team important?

"It means we deserve to be here, that the community values our athletic ability, our presence and the causes that we value."

What causes are those?

​​"When we started the league and team, we wanted it really values-driven, around issues of equity and access. We wanted to confront white privilege and sexism and create a space where everyone can play."

What do you love about the sport?

"It's a really athletic sport but safer than other sports in our culture, like football. It's so fast-paced, there's never a dull moment."

Laying out for a grab. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Brooks Images

📍 If you go: The Torch play their next — and final — home game of the season on June 8 at 5pm at Texas School for the Deaf. Tickets are $12.