Austin Torch aiming for playoffs

Between the lines: The Torch, part of the Premier Ultimate League, is a nonprofit that depends on community donations to cover the players' travel and hotels.
Players earn $30 per game.
We spoke with Elise Bjork, a captain of the Torch, which launched in 2018.
Bjork, 35, grew up in Round Rock and began playing ultimate as an undergrad at the University of Texas.
Why is having a professional women's team important?
"It means we deserve to be here, that the community values our athletic ability, our presence and the causes that we value."
What causes are those?
"When we started the league and team, we wanted it really values-driven, around issues of equity and access. We wanted to confront white privilege and sexism and create a space where everyone can play."
What do you love about the sport?
"It's a really athletic sport but safer than other sports in our culture, like football. It's so fast-paced, there's never a dull moment."
📍 If you go: The Torch play their next — and final — home game of the season on June 8 at 5pm at Texas School for the Deaf. Tickets are $12.
You can livestream their games this weekend — 6pm on Saturday at Atlanta, 1pm on Sunday at Nashville — on YouTube.