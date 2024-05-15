May 15, 2024 - Politics

Council to vote on density changes

Illustration of Austin City Hall with lines radiating from it.

The Austin City Council will vote Thursday on the second phase of the HOME Initiative — a rule change that would reduce minimum lot sizes for single-family homes.

Why it matters: It's the latest effort by city leaders to address Austin's high cost of housing, although the plan has received pushback from some neighborhood groups.

State of play: The city's Land Development Code currently requires a 5,750-square-foot lot minimum for a single-family home. The update would reduce the lot size requirement to 2,000 square feet.

  • Council members in December approved Phase 1 of the HOME initiative, which updated the city's Land Development Code to allow up to three homes on most single-family lots and make it easier for homeowners to install tiny homes on their property.

What they're saying: Proponents of the HOME initiative — Home Options for Middle-Income Empowerment — say Phase 2 of the plan will increase the number of starter homes available and make homeownership more attainable for Austin residents.

  • "We need more housing opportunities, period," Mayor Kirk Watson wrote in his Watson Wire newsletter this week.
  • "The more supply we are able to generate, the more it can positively impact the pricing curve going forward," he continued.
  • Watson argued the current minimum lot size is the vestige of a century-old Austin master plan that was meant to "exclude, isolate and deny access for communities of color."

By the numbers: In an April report, the Austin Board of Realtors estimated that "between 87 and 871" new homes could be built annually as a result of reducing the minimum lot size, and the change could lead to lower home prices.

  • "By allowing larger lots to be subdivided, we could effectively lower the cost of land for new homes," according to the report. "The analysis shows that a $540,000 home — Austin's median sales price in 2023 — could have an estimated $477,313 sales price … if the home is allowed to be built on a smaller 2,000-square-foot lot instead of a 5,750-square-foot lot."

The other side: In an email this week, a coalition of HOME Initiative opponents called the proposal a "false solution to the housing crisis," saying it would incentivize demolition of existing affordable housing for luxury redevelopment.

  • The group, which held a press conference at City Hall yesterday, included representatives from Community Powered ATX, Austin Neighborhood Council, Go Austin Vamos Austin, Community Not Commodity, NAACP and PODER.

Between the lines: City Hall has long grappled with how to increase density — with the hope of making housing more affordable — while preserving neighborhood integrity.

  • Previous attempts to rewrite Austin's land use rules have been stymied by lawsuits.

What's next: Phase 2 appears likely to pass. Council members overwhelmingly approved phase one in a 9-2 vote in December, and the resolution paving the way for the HOME Initiative passed 9-2 last summer.

If you go: Thursday's City Council meeting begins at 10am at City Hall.

What we're watching: What legal battles crop up after the vote.

