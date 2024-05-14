1 hour ago - News

🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🥖 Texas French Bread hopes to open with a new building in 2024. (KVUE)

🚨 Austin-based jobs firm Indeed announced another round of layoffs. (Spectrum News)

🎶 Childish Gambino will play the Moody Center in September. (KXAN)

🛣️ An effort to freeze funding for the I-35 expansion through Central Austin over air quality concerns was defeated on Monday in a vote of the board of a key regional planning group. (KUT)

