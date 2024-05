🐾 Some animal advocates protested in downtown Saturday over what they call "poor leadership" at Austin Animal Center. (KXAN)

🇲🇽 Graduating Latinx students at UT organized smaller graduation ceremonies to highlight their identities, despite the state's DEI ban that cut funding and staff support for the events. (Texas Tribune)

ğŸŽ“ UT's commencement ceremony concluded Saturday with little disruption after recent pro-Palestinian protests. (KVUE)