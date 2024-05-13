Social calendar

Here's what's in store this week.

🚲 Hop on a bike all week long for Bike to Work Week. Expect special fueling stations around town from 7-9am Thursday with free treats like coffee and donuts.

If that's not enough, bring your bike to the Circuit of the Americas weekly bike night

🎬 Watch documentaries, new releases, music videos and other films made by and about Latinos or Indigenous peoples at the Cine Las Americas film festival beginning Wednesday at AFS Cinema and the Austin PBS Media Center. Tickets available online.

🏆 Play bingo and win prizes at the Long Play Lounge from 7:30-9:30pm Tuesday.

📚 Catch a reading with Amanda Eyre Ward from her latest novel, "Lovers and Liars." 7pm Tuesday at BookPeople.

🎵 Enjoy a live taping and listening-room concert from the Paul Cornish Trio. 8pm Tuesday at the Monks Jazz Club.