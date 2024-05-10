6 hours ago - News

Weekender guide

Brianna Conrey performs in a piano show tonight in Austin. Photo: R.R. Jones Photography

Here are our picks this weekend.

🎹 Listen to Brianna Conrey interpret the tunes of female composers in an all-women piano show, hosted by KMFA. Tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15.

📚 Celebrate local authors at the Greater Austin Book Fest at the Central Library, Saturday, 10am-5pm. Free.

👂 Eavesdrop in "Overheard on a Train," an immersive theater experience on a CapMetro train. Saturdays at 1pm and 3:30pm, through May 25. Tickets are $35 each and sold in batches of four.

🎶 Listen to the Austin Symphonic Band perform Gershwin, Sousa and Shostakovich at the Capitol at noon on Sunday. Free.

⚾️ Root for the Round Rock Express in their game against the Las Vegas Aviators, Sunday at 1:05pm at Dell Diamond. Tickets start at $15.

