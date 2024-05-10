🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

6 hours ago - News

Homes under construction, with a roofer walking atop one of them.

Homes under construction in Kyle earlier this year. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

🚰 The city of Kyle is buying water from San Marcos for the third year in a row to keep up with growth. (KUT)

⚖️ The parents of murdered cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman convicted of killing her. (Fox 7 Austin)

❤️‍🩹 Austin nonprofit Heartgift helped a Ugandan toddler get open heart surgery at Dell Children's Hospital. (CBS Austin)

