🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🚰 The city of Kyle is buying water from San Marcos for the third year in a row to keep up with growth. (KUT)

⚖️ The parents of murdered cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman convicted of killing her. (Fox 7 Austin)

❤️‍🩹 Austin nonprofit Heartgift helped a Ugandan toddler get open heart surgery at Dell Children's Hospital. (CBS Austin)