In yesterday's newsletter we asked what untruths, in the spirit of love, your mother may have told you.

Here are some of your replies.

"To keep her two curious adolescent boys safe during summer family cookouts growing up, my mom would tell us that playing with fire would lead to wetting the bed," Manny G. writes.

"To her credit, we never got burned nor did we grow up to become arsonists. Thanks, mom!"

"My mom always told me that going to sleep with wet hair would give me a cold," Lauren H. says.

"Now I know better, but I still dry my hair before bedtime to keep my curlsĀ from becoming unruly as I sleep."

And Elizabeth B. gave us this gem: "Growing up I was a very picky eater. To make me eat different meats my mom would ... tell me everything was chicken. I never realized she was lying until I was at a friend's house having dinner and complimented their lamb chops as 'great chicken.'