Cocktail to go: The Grackle

A photo of a red cocktail on a gray ledge.

If you squint you can see something that resembles a grackle's beak. Photo: Tito's Handmade Vodka

Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka shared a spicy and tart cocktail — called "The Grackle" — to make over Mother's Day weekend.

What's happening: The vodka brand this week published its first-ever cocktail book, "Spirit in a Bottle: Tales and Drinks from Tito's Handmade Vodka."

Ingredients:

  • 3 fresh jalapeño slices
  • 5 blackberries
  • 1½ ounces of Tito's
  • ½ ounce simple syrup
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • 2 dashes of herbal bitters
  • 1 dash of fresh lime juice.

Make it: Muddle two jalapeño slices, the blackberries and the Tito's in a shaker.

  • Add the simple syrup, orange bitters, herbal bitters and lime juice and give it a shake.
  • Toss in a handful of ice and shake it one more time before straining into a martini glass.
  • Garnish with the remaining jalapeño slice and a lime wheel.
