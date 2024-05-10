Cocktail to go: The Grackle

Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka shared a spicy and tart cocktail — called "The Grackle" — to make over Mother's Day weekend.

What's happening: The vodka brand this week published its first-ever cocktail book, "Spirit in a Bottle: Tales and Drinks from Tito's Handmade Vodka."

Ingredients:

3 fresh jalapeño slices

5 blackberries

1½ ounces of Tito's

½ ounce simple syrup

2 dashes of orange bitters

2 dashes of herbal bitters

1 dash of fresh lime juice.

Make it: Muddle two jalapeño slices, the blackberries and the Tito's in a shaker.