Cocktail to go: The Grackle
Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka shared a spicy and tart cocktail — called "The Grackle" — to make over Mother's Day weekend.
What's happening: The vodka brand this week published its first-ever cocktail book, "Spirit in a Bottle: Tales and Drinks from Tito's Handmade Vodka."
Ingredients:
- 3 fresh jalapeño slices
- 5 blackberries
- 1½ ounces of Tito's
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- 2 dashes of orange bitters
- 2 dashes of herbal bitters
- 1 dash of fresh lime juice.
Make it: Muddle two jalapeño slices, the blackberries and the Tito's in a shaker.
- Add the simple syrup, orange bitters, herbal bitters and lime juice and give it a shake.
- Toss in a handful of ice and shake it one more time before straining into a martini glass.
- Garnish with the remaining jalapeño slice and a lime wheel.
