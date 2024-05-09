🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🧳 Arkane Austin, a local Xbox video game developer, has shut down amid Microsoft's gaming division layoffs. (KVUE)

🌮 Trudy's closed its South Star location at Stassney Lane this week, leaving just one location of the Tex-Mex restaurant at Burnet Road and U.S. 183. (CBS Austin)

🇬🇧 SXSW will launch a London festival next year. (Rolling Stone)

🚨 University of Texas police charged a San Marcos man with illegally carrying a loaded pistol at a pro-Palestinian protest on campus on April 29. (Austin American-Statesman)

🏫 Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered higher education leaders to ignore revisions to a federal anti-discrimination law that would extend protections to LGBTQ+ students. (KXAN)