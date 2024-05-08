🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🐱 New DNA evidence suggests there may be more endangered ocelots in Texas than what experts previously thought. (Austin American-Statesman)

💰 Austin-based Nameless CPG acquired Portland-based women's supplement startup Wile. (Austin Inno)

🏠 City Council members are pushing for an "agrihood" pilot program in Northeast Austin, with more small farms mixed with affordable homes. (Austin Monitor)

🧳 Austin airport travelers will notice changes to security checkpoints starting today, with TSA PreCheck and CLEAR screening merged into one checkpoint and Checkpoint 3 closed through 2026. (KVUE)