The Roundup: Wrangling the news

✈️ Food service workers at 23 airport restaurants urged officials to raise their minimum wage to $25 per hour. (KVUE)

🧳 Former Dallas city manager TC Broadnax began his new job as Austin's city manager Monday. (CBS Austin)

🚔 Austin police arrested a man Thursday after he was allegedly found with both crack cocaine and marijuana that tested positive for fentanyl. (KXAN)

