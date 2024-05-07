🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news
✈️ Food service workers at 23 airport restaurants urged officials to raise their minimum wage to $25 per hour. (KVUE)
🧳 Former Dallas city manager TC Broadnax began his new job as Austin's city manager Monday. (CBS Austin)
🚔 Austin police arrested a man Thursday after he was allegedly found with both crack cocaine and marijuana that tested positive for fentanyl. (KXAN)
