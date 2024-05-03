🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🎹 An Austin-based professional concert pianist had to sit out performing for a couple of months following a triple fracture in his right pinky due to a pickleball accident. (Austin American-Statesman)

💸 Valentina's BBQ employees say they went unpaid and its original owners face millions of dollars in debts. (Austin Business Journal 🔒)

💧 Hays County's Jacob's Well swimming hole is suspending its 2024 summer swimming season because of below-average spring flows. (KXAN)