🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news
🎹 An Austin-based professional concert pianist had to sit out performing for a couple of months following a triple fracture in his right pinky due to a pickleball accident. (Austin American-Statesman)
💸 Valentina's BBQ employees say they went unpaid and its original owners face millions of dollars in debts. (Austin Business Journal 🔒)
💧 Hays County's Jacob's Well swimming hole is suspending its 2024 summer swimming season because of below-average spring flows. (KXAN)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more