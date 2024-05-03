Friday news quiz
Answer these three questions correctly and we might give you a shoutout in our Monday newsletter — which would officially make you a famous person.
Just hit reply to this email.
- Which U.S. senator from Texas pulled in $5.6 million in the first three months of the year for Republican candidates?
- Did more or fewer than 500 members of the University of Texas faculty sign a letter of no confidence in university president Jay Hartzell?
- Name one of the headliners in October's Formula One concerts in Austin.
