Emily Curl: What to expect at iHeartCountry Festival

iHeartCountry Festival, in its 11th year in Austin, kicks off Saturday with free daytime performances before the main event at the Moody Center.

Driving the news: The daytime performances run from 12:30-4:30pm, and the main ticketed show begins at 7pm, featuring big names like Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Riley Green and Ashley McBryde.

Dig in: We spoke with Emily Curl, iHeart's digital and social host, ahead of the event as she prepares for her fourth iHeartCountry Festival in Austin.

Curl, also a new E! News correspondent, will interview artists as they come and go backstage.

Here's what you can expect from the show, according to Curl.

💃 No downtime: iHeart festivals have a rotating stage so that artists can play their set while the next one gets ready.

"It's just a constant party," Curl said. "You're always left wanting more and then the next artist comes in."

🎉 Surprises: There are often surprise guests and special moments that fans don't expect, like Kane Brown bringing out his wife for a duet and a surprise appearance by Brothers Osborne last year.

"You get these really, really special moments," Curl said. "They feel really authentic."

🎤 Backstage interviews: "I see them all the time, and so I think that it creates this friendship where you actually get to catch up on their lives," she said of preparing for the interviews, which will be live across iHeart digital channels.

📍 If you go: Tickets to the main stage are still available online, and performances for the free Daytime Village will be held at the Dell Technologies Plaza at the Moody Center.