Weekender guide

It's Cinco de Mayo weekend.

🐱 Meow in amazement at the Amazing Acro-Cats, through Sunday at the Long Center. Tickets start at $35.

🎶 Catch Philadelphia band Catbite at the Mohawk on Saturday at 4pm. Tickets are $20 and available online.

📚 Take your kid to the free Bookspring Fest read-aloud celebration from 12-6pm Saturday, featuring a petting zoo, face painting and appearances by Spiderman and University of Texas volleyball and football players, among others. 1807 W. Slaughter Lane.

🇲🇽 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Vegas at 11am on Sunday with a Selena tribute, mariachis and tacos from Las Brasas. Free.

🎥 Watch the graduate thesis films of University of Texas students at the Texas Union Theater, starting at 5:45pm on Sunday. Free.