Weekender guide

📚 Take your kid to the freeBookspring Fest read-aloud celebration from 12-6pm Saturday, featuring a petting zoo, face painting and appearances by Spiderman and University of Texas volleyball and football players, among others. 1807 W. Slaughter Lane.
🇲🇽 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Vegas at 11am on Sunday with a Selena tribute, mariachis and tacos from Las Brasas. Free.
🎥 Watch the graduate thesis films of University of Texas students at the Texas Union Theater, starting at 5:45pm on Sunday. Free.