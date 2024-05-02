🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news
A Fox 7 photojournalist who was arrested while covering a protest at UT faces two misdemeanor charges. (KXAN)
🛑 A city of San Marcos ban on single-use containers and large coolers on the San Marcos River went into effect yesterday. (KVUE)
🍕 Hyde Park pizza and music venue The Parlor has closed. (Austin American-Statesman)
