33 mins ago - News

🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

headshot
headshot
A person jumping into the San Marcos River.

A person swings into the San Marcos River. Photo: Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

A Fox 7 photojournalist who was arrested while covering a protest at UT faces two misdemeanor charges. (KXAN)

🛑 A city of San Marcos ban on single-use containers and large coolers on the San Marcos River went into effect yesterday. (KVUE)

🍕 Hyde Park pizza and music venue The Parlor has closed. (Austin American-Statesman)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Austin in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more