🫙 Charted: Your life in storage

It's spring and, thus, time to clean.

Why it matters: A clear home can lead to a clear mind.

The big picture: Now more than ever, people are focused on curating their home environment, Lauren Greenwood, founder of home organization brand YouCopia, tells Axios.

"It's a place that's within your control, in a world that sometimes feels out of control," she says.

Yes, but: If you find yourself stressed or struggling to get started, Greenwood recommends taking a vacation day to tackle those nagging projects.

Happiness researcher Gretchen Rubin calls it a " loose ends day

What they're saying: "We ask our clients, 'When was the last time you used this product or item?' If it's in an attic or garage, how long has it been stored?" Katrin Farrior, owner of the Austin home organizing firm The Detailed Life, tells Axios.

"We suggest you let it go if you haven't used it."

Yes, but: "A good amount of clients struggle with letting anything go, and for them it's more of a touchy topic," Farrior says.