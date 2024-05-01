🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

29 mins ago - News

🧩 The Thinkery children's museum will open a new location for the Del Valle ISD community this summer. (Community Impact)

🧖🏽‍♂️ Inspired by a Japanese bath house in Santa Fe, the co-founder of New Mexico artist collaborative Meow Wolf plans to open a $15 million spa in Austin. (Austin Business Journal 🔒)

🚨 More than half of those arrested in Monday's pro-Palestinian protest at UT were not affiliated with the university, according to university officials. (Austin American-Statesman)

  • Guns, bricks and mallets were among the weapons confiscated from protesters, the officials said.
