🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news
🧩 The Thinkery children's museum will open a new location for the Del Valle ISD community this summer. (Community Impact)
🧖🏽♂️ Inspired by a Japanese bath house in Santa Fe, the co-founder of New Mexico artist collaborative Meow Wolf plans to open a $15 million spa in Austin. (Austin Business Journal 🔒)
🚨 More than half of those arrested in Monday's pro-Palestinian protest at UT were not affiliated with the university, according to university officials. (Austin American-Statesman)
- Guns, bricks and mallets were among the weapons confiscated from protesters, the officials said.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more