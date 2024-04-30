35 mins ago - News

🐦 1 grackle ready for takeoff

headshot
A dark bird standing on the tile floor of an airport with two suitcases in the background

A bird hanging out at the airport on Monday. Photo: Emma Hurt/Axios

✈️ Axios editor Emma Hurt here. While transiting through the Austin airport on Monday, I had to elbow my way through many fellow travelers to find a laptop plug that worked.

Yes, but: I was not expecting to have to navigate around this avian friend. (The internet, and Austin editor Chloe, tell me it was a female grackle.)

The grackle seemed to have no travel anxiety as it wandered within inches of seated travelers' shoes searching for food.

Zoom out: A janitorial employee told me the airport has dozens of grackles, pigeons and doves flying in and out every day.

  • Sometimes their droppings do make a mess, he acknowledged.
  • But, "all day, every day," it's the humans that give him far more trouble.
