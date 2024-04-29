🗓️ Social calendar

Here's what's on tap this week.

📖 Hear Dave Dalton Thomas talk about "Picnic," his new history of Willie Nelson's Fourth of July concerts, at BookPeople tonight at 7pm. Free.

🩰 Spend International Dance Day — today — with Ballet Austin's Butler Center for Dance and Fitness. The group will offer dance classes for $10 through May 5. Register online.

💐 Check out the wildflowers during another week of Tuesday Twilights at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, featuring music from Betty Soo, from 5-8pm tomorrow. Free with regular admission.

🎶 Enjoy the warm weather with the return of Cosmic's free Summer Concert Series on Wednesday with "Hail Marley! A Tribute to the Music of Bob Marley." Weekly from 6-8pm at Cosmic on Pickle Road.

🎂 Celebrate El Naranjo's 12th anniversary Wednesday with a 25% discount on your meal all day.

🍺 Catch a free concert with Anna Larson at 8:30pm Thursday at Meanwhile Brewing.