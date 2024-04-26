🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🎓 University of Texas faculty gathered on campus yesterday to condemn UT's response and the presence of armed state troopers during Wednesday's pro-Palestinian protest. (Texas Tribune)

Meanwhile, the Texas State Employees Union rescheduled its rally against the state's new law prohibiting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices and initiatives at schools. (KVUE)

💰 Local startup HomePoint raised $2 million for its subscription-based luxury home maintenance service. (Austin Inno)

🏈 UT defensive tackle Bryon Murphy II was selected by Seattle and wide receiver Xavier Worthy was picked by Kansas City in the first round of the NFL Draft. (ESPN)

✈️ Southwest Airlines will halt operations from Austin to Cozumel International Airport on Aug. 5. (KXAN)