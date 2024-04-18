Apr 18, 2024 - News

The Roundup: Wrangling the news

📊 The Austin-based tech advisory, media and research firm Futurum Group is acquiring TechStrong Group, a media company that produces webinars, live events and other content to support lead generation for tech companies. (Axios Pro 🔒)

🕵️‍♀️ Texas detectives are turning to students at Texas State University in San Marcos to help solve cold cases. (KVUE)

🏓 Austin Pickle Ranch will open a second pickleball facility, on Braker Lane, with 16 indoor courts. (CBS Austin)

"Windows should be a human right."
— University of Texas architecture professor Juan Miró about windowless bedrooms, which are now common in student housing — and may soon be outlawed by the city of Austin. (KUT)
