Weekender guide

Here's what we're eyeing for some weekend fun.

😆 Discover new comics and catch longtime faves at Moontower Comedy Festival, which runs through April 21. Badges and individual tickets available online.

🏍️ Watch motorcycle racing at MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix from Friday to Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas. Single-day tickets and three-day passes available online.

🪁 Fly a kite at the 96th annual ABC Kite Fest from 10am-5pm Sunday in Zilker Park. Free admission.

🎭 Celebrate artists in theater, dance, literature, music and more at Fusebox Festival, which continues through Sunday in various locations across the city. Find the full schedule on the Fusebox website. Ticket prices vary, and many shows are free.

🌳 Attend the ribbon-cutting for the new Duncan Neighborhood Park at 11am Saturday. 900 W. 9th St.