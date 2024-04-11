🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

1 hour ago - News

⚽️ Six Central Texas schools are part of the UIL high school soccer state tournament, which runs through Saturday in Georgetown. (Austin American-Statesman)

⚖️ The parent of a former Leander ISD high school student sued the school over what she called a "deliberately indifferent" attitude toward the bullying her son faced over his severe peanut allergy. (KUT)

🎶 Austin Blues Festival announced set times for musical acts playing the April 27-28 event. Festival organizers said to expect a price increase tomorrow. (Austin Chronicle)

