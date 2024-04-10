Apr 10, 2024 - News
Stats du jour: Eclipse boosts restaurants
Despite Monday's clouds blocking some eclipse views across Central Texas and the Hill Country, some restaurants still saw a boon.
Zoom in: Gillespie County, home to Fredericksburg, saw a 268% increase in restaurant sales via Square yesterday compared to the average Monday in April, per company data shared with Axios.
- Kerr County, home to the eclipse hot spot of Kerrville, saw a 247% increase.
The increase was:
- 78% in Hays County
- 59% in Comal County
- 25.5% in Travis County
- 19% in Bexar County
The bottom line: Our stretch of Texas had a good Monday.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Austin in your inbox.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.