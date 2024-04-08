Apr 8, 2024 - News
🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news
🚙 Tesla has scrapped plans for a low-cost car model amid electric vehicle competition from China. (Reuters)
⚖️ A preschool teacher who was injured in the school bus crash that killed a 5-year-old and a University of Texas graduate student is suing the company that employed the driver of the concrete truck that caused the accident. (Fox 7 Austin)
💵 The Austin bakery and restaurant Easy Tiger has apologized for withholding tips from employees. (KVUE)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Austin in your inbox.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.