🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🚙 Tesla has scrapped plans for a low-cost car model amid electric vehicle competition from China. (Reuters)

⚖️ A preschool teacher who was injured in the school bus crash that killed a 5-year-old and a University of Texas graduate student is suing the company that employed the driver of the concrete truck that caused the accident. (Fox 7 Austin)

💵 The Austin bakery and restaurant Easy Tiger has apologized for withholding tips from employees. (KVUE)