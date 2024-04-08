Apr 8, 2024 - News

🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a pair of sunglasses with eclipses for lenses.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

🚙 Tesla has scrapped plans for a low-cost car model amid electric vehicle competition from China. (Reuters)

⚖️ A preschool teacher who was injured in the school bus crash that killed a 5-year-old and a University of Texas graduate student is suing the company that employed the driver of the concrete truck that caused the accident. (Fox 7 Austin)

💵 The Austin bakery and restaurant Easy Tiger has apologized for withholding tips from employees. (KVUE)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Austin in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more