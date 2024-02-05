Things to do in Austin this week
Here's what we're eyeing for some fun this week.
🍳 Learn from chef Kevin Truong of East Meets Wings, who will walk you through the secrets behind his creamy chicken congee and grilled chicken skewers. The $65 cooking class from 6-9pm Monday includes a tasting session with paired wines.
🧧 Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Umlauf from 6-8pm Tuesday with live music, a dragon and lion dance and vendors. Admission is free for Umlauf members and $12 for nonmembers.
💌 Make your own valentines at Revival Vintage at 6pm Thursday. A $15 ticket gets you all the necessary supplies, including glitter and stickers, to create your handmade cards.
🎭 Catch "Beetlejuice" the musical at Bass Concert beginning Tuesday. Performances run through Feb. 11, and tickets start at $35.
🍽️ Hit James Beard semifinalist Birdie's beginning Tuesday for a taste of their pop-up Italian concept, Aiello's. The $65 prix fixe menu is available Tuesday to Saturday and Feb. 13-17. Birdie's does not take reservations.
