It's a busy weekend in Austin. Here are our picks.

🎶 Celebrate the release of Leti Garza's "Canciónes Sobre La Vida y La Muerte" album at the Sahara Lounge, Friday at 7pm. Entry starts at $12.

🕺🏽 Dance your way through Saturday at the Asian-American Resource Center's Day of Dance, with sessions featuring traditional Filipino and Hawaiian styles, as well as Bollywood and K-Pop. Starts at 10am. Free.

🎸 Catch Alejandro Escovedo, with an all-pro Austin lineup, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Saturday at 8pm. Tickets start at $40.50.

🕯️ Drop by Giddy Ups for a three-day-long celebration of the club's late owner, Nancy Morgan, "one of the biggest hearted, best loved, baddest ass women Texas has ever seen," per a concert lineup. Times vary.

👶 Cover your eyes during "Baby Blood," a 1990 French horror film about a circus performer pregnant with a murderous parasite, at AFS Cinema, Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm. Tickets, $13.50.

🤨 Think your way to victory in the Puzzle Race party at Blue Owl Brewing, Sunday, 3-5pm. Free.