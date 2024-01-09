Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Public transit ridership in Austin remains slightly higher than the national average but has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

Why it matters: Public transit — whether in the form of subway systems, buses, light rail or even cable cars — is key to cities' broader health and vibrancy.

It makes for cleaner, greener cities, opens up possibilities for those who can't afford a car, and frees up parking lots to be turned into housing, green space and more

The big picture: Austin metro area ridership is at 81% of pre-pandemic levels, according to American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.

That's based on September 2023 ridership as compared to September 2019.

Zoom in: Ridership in Austin isn't quite what it once was before the pandemic, but CapMetro boardings remain slightly higher than the national average.

Roughly 24.3 million passengers boarded CapMetro bus and rail services in 2023, according to CapMetro's performance dashboard, an 18.4% increase from the previous year.

Nationally, ridership stood at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023, per APTA's latest big-picture data.

What they're saying: "Our ridership is strong and we are a little ahead of our peers across the industry," Sharmila Mukherjee, CapMetro's chief strategic planning and development officer, told Axios.

But riders' "habits are not quite the same" as they were before the pandemic, she added.

Reality check: While CapMetro has seen some promising signs for ridership, commuter services remain down in our remote work landscape.

A newly approved service change includes maintaining a 30-minute service schedule instead of returning to 15-minute schedules on three commuter routes.

Plus, the city's Project Connect transit expansion faced a couple setbacks last year with the pared down scope of the light rail and the delay of two high-frequency MetroRapid bus lines.

What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost transit ridership after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CapMetro is leaning into the city's changing travel patterns, according to the agency's chief operating officer Andrew Skabowski.

Skabowski said CapMetro is preparing to launch another zone for Pickup, an on-demand shared ride shuttle service. The agency also remains on track to open the new McKalla rail station before the start of the Austin FC season.

What's next: CapMetro is working to increase hiring this month with a 3-day hiring event on Jan. 16, 17 and 19 to fill open positions.

"We can't do any of this without our frontline workforce, without operators and mechanics," Skabowski said.

The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does. But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.

