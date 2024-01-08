Share on email (opens in new window)

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker shoots the ball over an Arizona Wildcats defender during a mid-December game. Photo: Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here's some of what's cooking in Austin this week.

🧵 Learn constellation LED embroidery as part of Austin Public Library's Crafty Adult series, 6-7:45pm Monday at the Howson branch. Free.

🎤 Catch a live performance of "Welcome to Night Vale," the popular fiction podcast that takes the form of community updates about a small desert town. At the Paramount at 8pm Tuesday. Tickets start at $25.

🏀 Root for the nationally ranked University of Texas women's basketball team as they take on Texas Christian on Wednesday at the Moody Center at 7pm. Tickets start at $9.

🌱 Explore our physical relationship to landscapes, engage with the history and function of native plants and grab kid-friendly art kits inspired by nature at Touching Grass at Laguna Gloria, 6-7pm Thursday.