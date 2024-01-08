Things to do in Austin this week
Here's some of what's cooking in Austin this week.
🧵 Learn constellation LED embroidery as part of Austin Public Library's Crafty Adult series, 6-7:45pm Monday at the Howson branch. Free.
🎤 Catch a live performance of "Welcome to Night Vale," the popular fiction podcast that takes the form of community updates about a small desert town. At the Paramount at 8pm Tuesday. Tickets start at $25.
🏀 Root for the nationally ranked University of Texas women's basketball team as they take on Texas Christian on Wednesday at the Moody Center at 7pm. Tickets start at $9.
🌱 Explore our physical relationship to landscapes, engage with the history and function of native plants and grab kid-friendly art kits inspired by nature at Touching Grass at Laguna Gloria, 6-7pm Thursday.
- It includes an herbal tea-drinking session led by herbalist Brandi Jo Perkins. $5.
