Things to do in Austin this week
It's a busy pre-holiday week in Austin, and we've got you covered with plans.
🍫 Watch "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the trippy Gene Wilder vehicle, at We Luv Video. Monday at 7pm, $10, with homemade desserts from Ari Bakery.
✍️ Try your hand at the Write Club, doing creative writing exercises with other writers. Tuesday at 6:30pm at the Austin Central Library. Free.
🕹️ Head to the Cidercade on East Riverside for the Belles and Chimes Pinball Meetup, aimed at pinball for women and nonbinary players. Wednesday at 8pm, with entry starting at $10.
😱 Buckle up for "Turbulence," a 1997 Ray Liotta Christmas Eve action-thriller set aboard a 747 bound from NYC to L.A. Alamo South Lamar, Wednesday, 9:30pm. $8.
- Of note: "Turbulence" was nominated for a Razzie that year for "Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property" but lost to "Con Air."
🎤 Sing your heart out at Mariah Careyoke, a Mariah Carey-themed karaoke party. Thursday, 7pm at Captain Quackenbush's on Menchaca Road. $5.
