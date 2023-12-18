Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals

Austin-area restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since last year, falling below even pre-pandemic rates.

Why it matters: It's a sign that restaurants are no longer as desperate for workers as they were during the late pandemic era, when many struggled to replace employees who left for other fields during the pandemic slowdown.

It's also a reflection of inflation's impact on restaurants and consumers.

What's happening: Year-over-year wage growth for Austin restaurant workers fell to 2.8% in October, from 3.6% in September, per Square's third-quarter industry report.

Wages saw the most growth in April 2021, increasing 17.4% — about the time many of us were finally vaccinated against COVID and stepping out to dine once again.

Square's calculation includes base wages, tips and overtime.

Zoom out: Nationally, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year in October 2023.

Be smart: Wage growth is best considered alongside inflation — if your wage grows 3% but so does inflation, your wage didn't really grow.

The national inflation rate was 3.1% in November, according to the figures released last week. (Of course, everybody experiences inflation differently.)

The bottom line: Discretionary spending on dining is often the first thing to go when times get a little tougher — and tips may be shrinking, especially amid "tipping fatigue."