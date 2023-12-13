1 hour ago - News

Elon Musk wants to launch a university in Austin

Elon Musk. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elon Musk plans to launch a university in Austin, according to tax filings first reported by Bloomberg News.

Driving the news: The filings for the billionaire's new charity, "The Foundation," lay out Musk's plans, starting with a donation of just over $100 million to create a STEM-focused K-12 school in Austin.

  • After that, the school "ultimately intends to expand its operations to create a university dedicated to education at the highest levels," according to the filing published by Bloomberg.
  • The university would seek accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, per the document.

Why it matters: It's the latest plan by Musk, who moved to Austin during the pandemic, to reshape Central Texas according to his vision.

Details: The STEM school expects an initial class of 50 students and will need to hire an executive director, teacher and administrator, according to the application.

  • The new charity's trustees include Jared Birchall, head of Musk's family office; Steven Chidester, a tax attorney at Withersworldwide; and Ronald Gong and Teresa Holland, who work at Catalyst Family Office in California, according to Bloomberg.

Flashback: In 2014, Musk built a small, private school in Los Angeles for his kids and the children of his employees.

Between the lines: He also plans to convert a home in Bastrop to create a Montessori school for up to 15 students, according to correspondence obtained by the Wall Street Journal between a Boring Company official and county government employee.

The big picture: Musk's tax filing comes roughly a month after the University of Austin — a new school started by higher education critics — announced that it's accepting its first applicants for fall 2024.

  • With its headquarters just blocks from the University of Texas at Austin, the university's founders launched the school two years ago to combat what they see as a rise in "illiberalism" on college campuses.
