As part of our series interviewing Austin cooks about their most beloved meals, we chatted with Candace Landberg.

The head chef at the new and delightful Allandale neighborhood favorite Camp Out told us what provisions she would take to a desert island.

Background: Landberg, who lives in Pflugerville, grew up in New Mexico and moved to Austin nine years ago after visiting for a birthday party.

"It was just so big, beautiful and green," she tells Axios.

Before starting up Camp Out, Landberg ran the kitchen at East Cesar Chavez cafe Cenote.

She describes the Allandale spot as "campfire fusion" — think a banh mi hot dog, featuring a choice of beef or turkey dog with pickled carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, basil and sriracha mayo, on brioche.

If you could have one dish on your desert island, what would it be?

Landberg: "I would have to take the pozole rojo, made by Felipe Negrete, one of the line cooks at Cenote, for our staff meals. It's so, so good — warm, but not too spicy. It's the best thing on the planet."

What's for dessert?



"I'd bring my great-grandmother's shortbread. I'm not a huge sweet person. But that has just the right sweetness, the right crunch, the right salt. Growing up in New Mexico, my mother used to make it every Christmas."

What are you drinking on your island getaway?

"I really love the Old Fashioned at Clay Pit. I'm all about presentation, and it comes out gorgeous — and they usually let me sub Bulleit Rye. They make it to perfection."

If you go: Camp Out, at 6700 Burnet Road, is open every day, 11am-10pm.