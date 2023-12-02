Share on email (opens in new window)

'Tis the season to do every holiday activity around Austin. The big picture: From themed bars to markets, lights and more, we're rounding up some ideas to get you started.

1. Walk the Trail of Lights

Trail of Lights. Photo: Kimberly Brotherman / Contributor, Getty Images

The magical favorite returns to Zilker Park in its 57th year, Dec. 8–23.

Details: Children 11 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Pets are not permitted.

General admission prices vary. Purchase them online in advance.

Consider purchasing the ZIP pass, which gets you in early and is a popular option for families with young kids.

2. Enjoy a festive drink

The bar of Miracle on 5th Street, a Christmas pop-up at The Eleanor downtown. Photo: Courtesy of Miracle on 5th Street

Get in the holiday spirit with a drink (or two) at one of these cheery spots.

3. Chop down a tree

You can chop down your own tree at Elgin Christmas Tree Farm. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Ride a wagon to pick out your tree at the Elgin Christmas Tree Farm.

Details: The farm's Virginia pines have longer needles and can shed more than the Fraser firs you find at Christmas tree lots, but if you want to re-create Clark Griswold's holiday magic, this is the place to go.

Most currently available pines are 5–6 feet tall. (A 6-foot tree is $95.) Saws are provided.

Free kid activities include a hay bale maze, ball toss and playground.

4. Lace up your ice skates

The Hill Country Galleria's ice skating rink in Bee Cave. Photo: Courtesy of Hill Country Galleria

Nothing feels more like Texas after a record-setting summer than skidding around on some H2O. Prices below include skate rental.

Shop and skate at Bee Cave on Ice at the Hill Country Galleria runs through Jan. 15. $15.

Feel fancy at the Ice Rodeo at the Four Seasons downtown. Tickets start at $38.

Skate with theatrical flair at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $15.

5. Visit Santa's Ranch

Head to New Braunfels and drive through more than a mile of gleaming country roads.

Details: Ranch hours are Sunday–Thursday, 6-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 6–11pm.

Admission is $37 for a single vehicle. Tickets are valid for any night of the event, which runs through Dec. 31. Get them online.

6. Peruse a market for festive finds

Necklaces hanging at a booth at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Spend a lovely afternoon shopping from vendors at local marketplaces.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar runs Dec. 15–23 at the Palmer Events Center, featuring art, music and more. Purchase a $12 one-day ticket online or in person.

The free Blue Genie Art Bazaar is open through Dec. 24 and offers shopping in person and online, with options to pick up your items in person or ship them anywhere in the U.S.

7. Cozy up at Mozart's

The view from Mozart's Coffee Roasters, where a holiday light show runs all month long. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Sip lattes and stay for the iconic light show at Mozart's Coffee Roasters on Lake Austin.