Matthew McConaughey and U.S. surgeon general chat about loneliness

Vivek Murthy and Matthew McConaughey talk loneliness. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

The U.S. surgeon general met with Austin's Ambassador of Chill on the University of Texas campus Wednesday to talk about loneliness and mental health.

What's happening: Vivek Murthy is on a nationwide college campus tour to encourage social connection — with friends, classmates, colleagues and loved ones — as a way to combat an epidemic of loneliness.

What they're saying: "We are all the only ones we're stuck with no matter what company we keep," actor and UT professor Matthew McConaughey said during a conversation with Murthy in the Texas Union Theater. "It takes work to get along with ourselves. 'McConaughey, buddy, I'm stuck with you and we have to learn to get along.'"

  • "You have more pressure on you than any generation before," McConaughey, who talked about his own bout of loneliness as a teenager, told them. "The world is saying, 'Let's get it on paper, what's the math of what you're going to do?' This is a time to dream and try things out."

The bottom line: The event ended with Murthy encouraging the packed house of students to pull out their cellphones and write a quick note of gratitude to somebody in their lives.

