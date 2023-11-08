Where to get that turkey to go
We get it. You just don't feel like making a turkey from scratch.
- We're here to tell you that doesn't make you a bad person.
The big picture: There are plenty of options around town for delicious meals that will surely make your life easier on Thanksgiving.
1. Fresa's
The roasted chicken restaurant is taking orders through Nov. 20 for turkey meals, accompanied by chorizo stuffing, mac and cheese, pecan pie bundt cake and pumpkin tres leches. All food comes fully cooked and refrigerated and includes reheat instructions.
- The meals are available exclusively for pickup the day before Thanksgiving at the South First location and the location at 360 and Westlake Drive.
- Meals run from $215 (serves up to 6) to $315 (up to 10).
2. Aba
This widely praised Mediterranean restaurant serves a non-traditional Thanksgiving dinner package for two that includes classic and pumpkin hummus, Greek salad, truffled baked orzo, beef kebab and crispy chicken thigh, and a sticky date cake for dessert. All food comes refrigerated with reheat instructions.
- Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 20, at noon. Pickup will be on Nov. 22 from 11am-4pm.
- The package costs $132.95.
3. District Kitchen + Bar
The group that oversees the District Kitchen + Bar, Keepers Coastal Kitchen, Shortie's and Oasthouse serves up Thanksgiving meals that include cheddar-mashed potatoes and pomegranate-glazed Brussels sprouts.
- Half-turkey versions (up to four servings) run $89.99 and whole turkey ones (up to eight servings) cost $159.99.
- Deadline to book is Friday, Nov. 17.
- Timed pickups on Nov. 22 at District in Allandale, Oasthouse in Far Northwest Austin, and Keepers Coastal Kitchen in South Austin
4. Z'Tejas
Looking for a Tex-Mex spin on Thanksgiving? Z'Tejas has you covered.
- For $125, you can get a package for up to six that includes turkey, poblano-and-cheese mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts and butternut squash, cranberries and chorizo gravy.
5. Colleen's Kitchen
For classic Southern fare, Colleen's is offering a Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast ($325) and Everything But The Turkey ($145) meals.
- The feast includes a 12-14 pound herb-buttered roast turkey, gravy, orange cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, whipped garlic mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potato casserole and baked mac and cheese.
- The Everything But The Turkey includes all of the above ... except the turkey.
