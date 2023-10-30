What to do in Austin Oct. 30-Nov. 2

Share on email (opens in new window)

Some of the one-eyed flowers at the Mother/Land exhibit, bearing witness to the war in Ukraine, per the artist's statement. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

There's no shortage of things to do in Austin this week.

📖 Join Austin writer and artist Edward Carey as he talks about his new novel, "Edith Holler," about a child in early 20th-century England whose actor father has forbidden her to leave a theater. At BookPeople Monday, 7pm. Free.

🎨 Ponder the Mother/Land exhibit, featuring Yuliana Lanina's work, which "delves into the artist's complex relationship with the war in Ukraine," at the Central Library, through Nov. 5. Free.

💪 Take in a talk about the Women's Auxiliary Service Pilots, also known as the "Fly Girls of World War II," at noon Wednesday at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Free.

💀 Visit the Día de Los Muertos community altar, organized by allgo, a nonprofit celebrating queer people of color, at 701 Tillery St., 6-8pm Thursday. Free.

⚾️ Catch the University of Texas baseball team play against itself in a fall warm-up series at 6pm Thursday at Disch-Falk Field. Free.