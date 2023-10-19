2 hours ago - News

When to expect the first frost in Austin

Rahul Mukherjee
Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios
The first fall cold front arrived in Central Texas earlier this month, and Austin's first frost of the winter isn't too far off.

What to know: The median first frost — 32 degrees or cooler — for Austin is Nov. 30, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Why it matters: The agriculture sector depends on these dates to protect crops and plants that are sensitive to weather patterns.

  • It can affect food sources for wildlife and change their habits.
  • Not to mention, it's helpful to know for your own backyard.

Yes, but: There's still plenty of time to soak up the sun.

The big picture: Median first frosts can be as early as July and as late as January, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

  • Seneca, Oregon, had the earliest median first frost, on July 7.
  • Many Florida cities don't see frost until Jan. 1.
