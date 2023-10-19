When to expect the first frost in Austin

Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

The first fall cold front arrived in Central Texas earlier this month, and Austin's first frost of the winter isn't too far off.

What to know: The median first frost — 32 degrees or cooler — for Austin is Nov. 30, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Why it matters: The agriculture sector depends on these dates to protect crops and plants that are sensitive to weather patterns.

It can affect food sources for wildlife and change their habits.

Not to mention, it's helpful to know for your own backyard.

Yes, but: There's still plenty of time to soak up the sun.

National Weather Service forecasters expect a high of 95 on Friday.

The big picture: Median first frosts can be as early as July and as late as January, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.